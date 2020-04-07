Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Ladder Capital worth $48,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

LADR opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.79%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

