Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 78,862 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $48,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $928.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

