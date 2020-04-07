Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 233,960 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,960 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Celanese worth $48,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

