Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

