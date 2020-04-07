Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of TCF Financial worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

