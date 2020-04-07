Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 570 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

