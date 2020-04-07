Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

