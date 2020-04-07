Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

