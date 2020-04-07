Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

