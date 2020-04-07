Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $1,436,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,049 shares of company stock worth $69,023,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.