Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $51,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 365,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6,516.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 364,604 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

