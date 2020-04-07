Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,086 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $53,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMMU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,610,550 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,724,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 727,897 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMMU. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Immunomedics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from to in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

