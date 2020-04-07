Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of NuVasive worth $55,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,863,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 134,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,569.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NUVA stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

