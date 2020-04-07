PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.68 and last traded at $86.63, 2,821,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,221,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from to in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

