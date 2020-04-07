Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Trading Up 7.8%

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.21, approximately 1,483,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,131,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 362,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,185,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

