LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Trading Up 7.8%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.37 and last traded at $132.29, approximately 215,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 312,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.74.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 490.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in LHC Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.