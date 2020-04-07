LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Trading Up 7.8%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.37 and last traded at $132.29, approximately 215,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 312,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 490.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in LHC Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 111,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

