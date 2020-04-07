Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $22.89, approximately 3,452,126 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 900,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.
WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
