Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $22.89, approximately 3,452,126 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 900,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

