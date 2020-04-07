Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Cowen cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $39.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $11.70 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

