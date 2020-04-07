Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

