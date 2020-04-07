GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Buy Rating from Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $61.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

