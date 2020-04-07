Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Sunday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

BAMXF stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

