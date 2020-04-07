Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,364 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,652 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 128.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in US Ecology by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 408,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.98.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

