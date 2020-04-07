Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

UHT stock opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.