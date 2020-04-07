KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Stake Increased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in KEMET were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter worth about $82,155,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,793,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KEMET by 2,147.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 1,434,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KEMET by 4,896.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEM. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEM opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.09. KEMET Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

