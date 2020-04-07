Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

