Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,911,045 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Rambus worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $504,628. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

