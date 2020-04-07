Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Belden worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NYSE BDC opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.15. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

