Man Group plc Sells 85,747 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,747 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

