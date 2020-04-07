Man Group plc Sells 12,945 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.43.

MKTX stock opened at $399.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.77 and a 200-day moving average of $357.33. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.69 and a 12-month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.