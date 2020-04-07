Man Group plc Purchases 31,500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 450.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,965,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,764,000 after buying an additional 206,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,748,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 106,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,142,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

