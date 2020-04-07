Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 14,650 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Toll Brothers worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $10,869,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

