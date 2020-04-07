Man Group plc Acquires 56,547 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 734.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 814,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 792,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 641,237 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 385,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

