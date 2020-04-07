Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth $582,000.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD alerts:

NIE opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.