Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $5,402,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NYSE IVZ opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

