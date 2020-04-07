Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,574 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

