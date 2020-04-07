Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Mayfield XIII Management UGP Ltd. a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. purchased a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth $53,194,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LYFT by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 638,207 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth $22,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. LYFT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,722 shares of company stock valued at $951,261.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LYFT from to in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

