Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.