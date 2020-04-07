Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 357,422 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 357,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Textron by 1,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

