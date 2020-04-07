PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 635,778 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,412,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PVH by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in PVH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.