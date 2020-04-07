Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of FYLD stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

