Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,912,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

