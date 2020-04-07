Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,688 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

