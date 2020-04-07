Jane Street Group LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Arrow Dogs of the World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:DOGS opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Arrow Dogs of the World ETF has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dogs of the World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dogs of the World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.