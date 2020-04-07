Jane Street Group LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Dogs of the World ETF (NYSEARCA:DOGS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Arrow Dogs of the World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:DOGS opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Arrow Dogs of the World ETF has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

