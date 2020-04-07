Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 70,398 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,265,000 after buying an additional 540,573 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,326,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 732,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 677,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 94,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 124,971 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.