Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

OTEX opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

