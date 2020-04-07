Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of SON stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 74,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

