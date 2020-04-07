Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.03 ($29.10).

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

