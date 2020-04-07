BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Up 7.5%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $452.98 and last traded at $449.52, 957,289 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 960,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.27.

The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

