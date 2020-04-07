Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading Up 7.3%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 705,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,076,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

