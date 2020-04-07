Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Trading 7.5% Higher

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $27.93, approximately 305,666 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 412,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 317,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

